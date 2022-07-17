Inter-state gang of vehicle-lifters busted in Chandigarh, 3 held

Chandigarh Police’s crime branch arrested three members of an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered eight stolen vehicles from their possession.

The accused, Akshay, 28, Jaipal, 23 and Rahul, 27, all from Sonepat in Haryana, were arrested from Ganaur, Haryana following a tip-off as well as technical assistance. The recovered cars included four Maruti Suzuki Brezzas and one Celerio, Ciaz and Baleno each.

The police have also impounded the vehicle being allegedly used in the crime with a fake registration plate. As per police records, the accused Akshay has earlier been arrested in more than 16 cases of vehicle theft in different states. He was the leader of the gang and used coded chips for stealing SUV vehicles.

During police remand, a stolen vehicle from Sector 27 was recovered from Lalganj, Bihar.

Police said one of the accused, Rahul, gave out information on the location of two other Brezza cars, which were recovered from the parking of the Muzaffarpur railway station, also in Bihar, along with the Ciaz car.

The third accused, Jaipal, led police to another Brezza car, which, along with the Celerio car, was recovered from near the Muzaffarpur bus stand.

