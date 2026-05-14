Interview | Punjab’s war on drugs gaining ground, says governor Kataria

In his nearly 20 months at the helm of Punjab Lok Bhavan, Gulab Chand Kataria has made a mark with his spirited on-ground anti-drug campaign, notably in Punjab’s worst-affected border districts. With foot marches, creation of village-level committees and by roping in religious and social organisations, he has built a momentum in public awareness bolstering the Bhagwant Mann government’s year-long crackdown on drug traffickers and narcotic networks. Known for his hands-on and solution-centric approach, Kataria, 81, in a free-wheeling interview with Hindustan Times batted for an anti-conversion law in Punjab, voiced his dissatisfaction with the law and order, expressed his openness to amendments in the recently-enacted contentious anti-sacrilege law and shared his vision on critical issues on Chandigarh’s present and future. Edited excerpts:

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh need to team up to make Metro rail viable, says governor Gulab Chand Kataria. (HT Photo)

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How do you assess the outcome of the grassroots-level anti-drug campaign you have been leading in Punjab’s border region?

When I first toured five border districts, women stood with folded hands and tears in their eyes, telling me, ‘Governor sa’ab, we can survive in poverty but please save our children from drugs.’ Their plea gave me a first-hand reality check. Back in Chandigarh, I asked university vice-chancellors and religious leaders how we can work together to build a public-led campaign. This menace warrants a joint response from all sections of society; law alone cannot fight it.

How serious is the drug problem?

“Bahut bhayanak hai (It’s a dire situation).” Narcotics are coming from Pakistan via drones. We countered the large drones, but now small, silent, invisible ones are being used. At our request, the Centre installed anti-drone systems, and the Punjab government spent ₹10 crore on technology, but success is limited because the border is 553-km long. Village-level committees have been set up for intelligence. A sustained public-led effort is the only antidote. While Radha Soami chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has played a stellar role, the number of religious leaders I expected to join hasn’t yet. People tried to give this a political colour, but I have no political motive in my outreach.

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{{^usCountry}} The Bhagwant Mann-led government launched its ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign in March last year. Is the state winning its war? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bhagwant Mann-led government launched its ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign in March last year. Is the state winning its war? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Definitely, the state government is doing its best and has tightened legal action. In no other state have 63,000 people been arrested in a year; properties have been demolished and narcotics seized. This action has shown impact. During my rural tours, people said drugs are no longer as freely available. We must keep up this momentum. If educational institutions ensure drug-free campuses, the impact will be visible in five years. People must create their own movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Definitely, the state government is doing its best and has tightened legal action. In no other state have 63,000 people been arrested in a year; properties have been demolished and narcotics seized. This action has shown impact. During my rural tours, people said drugs are no longer as freely available. We must keep up this momentum. If educational institutions ensure drug-free campuses, the impact will be visible in five years. People must create their own movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How do you look at the current law and order in Punjab? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How do you look at the current law and order in Punjab? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is not satisfactory. Contract killings, gang wars, bomb blasts, and extortion happen almost daily. This has led to an atmosphere of fear: ‘Dar ka mahaul hai.’ Even Chandigarh has seen broad daylight murders and a bomb blast at the BJP office, prompting us to step up security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is not satisfactory. Contract killings, gang wars, bomb blasts, and extortion happen almost daily. This has led to an atmosphere of fear: ‘Dar ka mahaul hai.’ Even Chandigarh has seen broad daylight murders and a bomb blast at the BJP office, prompting us to step up security. {{/usCountry}}

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Have you shared your concern with the chief minister?

I’ve spoken to him (Bhagwant Mann) and the DGP (Gaurav Yadav). They cite the number of cases solved, but human rights bodies often hinder all-out action against criminals. Police seem wary of litigation. Our police haven’t succeeded in action against criminals the way the Uttar Pradesh Police have.

How do you react to the AAP blaming the BJP for recent explosions in Jalandhar and Amritsar?

No political party should stoop so low to say things that are not in the national interest. People resort to the blame game to deflect accountability. Law and order should not be a political issue. Punjab is a sensitive border state; all parties must rise above narrow interests to preserve the hard-earned peace which is the foundation of progress.

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What made you approve the new anti-sacrilege Bill so quickly when previous versions were denied assent?

I went by the spirit and intent behind the law. I counselled the state government that a similar law needs to be framed to safeguard the sentiments of other religions to raise public satisfaction.

Akal Takht and the SGPC have objected to certain clauses?

Amendments are possible if the government deems them necessary. The government can consult those upset with the new law and find if there is merit in their objections. Ego should not come in the way of the law’s objective. The law must succeed.

Certain quarters are flagging concern over religious conversions. How do you look at the issue?

Definitely, it is a cause of big worry. If the religious conversion threatens a change in demography, it can be a danger to the nation. The state government should think seriously about bringing a law against religious conversions which exploit economic or social vulnerabilities. Some states already have such a law. The way Christianity has established its influence in the border belt of Punjab, it cannot be ignored. I’ve travelled several kilometres by road in areas close to the Pakistan border. On Sundays, the crowds which emerge from churches, you cannot even imagine. It resembles a dispersing village fair. The religious conversion in Punjab has a new form. Those converted neither change their name nor their appearance. People may be converting due to poverty or social discrimination. The Khalsa Panth was founded to end social and caste hierarchies and forge a concept of equality in the form of ‘sangat (congregation)’ and ‘pangat (langar/community kitchen)’. Inducements of free education and health facilities could be another factor for religious conversions. This despite the state’s free ₹10-lakh health insurance for each family and the Right to Education. But in the backwaters of Punjab, there is a lack of awareness.

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Your predecessor had frequent run-ins with CM Bhagwant Mann. How is your equation with him?

I’m a votary of consultation. When I don’t agree with him, I call him and we sit together. Most problems involve the appointment of vice-chancellors or specific Bills. On some issues, he may think of my BJP background, but I view matters through what is legally right, not through politics. When you work with a spirit of accommodation, there is less chance of confrontation. In my 45 years of public life, it is my nature to do what is in public interest.

With vehicular traffic in Chandigarh growing rapidly, a mass rapid transport system has been deliberated upon for long with no solution. Why is Chandigarh averse to Metro rail?

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The Metro won’t be successful if constructed for Chandigarh alone. It is only viable if it connects neighbouring towns in Punjab and Haryana, from where people commute in large numbers daily. Due to Chandigarh’s heritage status, you cannot have elevated tracks; it must be entirely underground. The cost will be so high, it won’t be viable unless extended outside the city. We need to ascertain whether we will be able to bear the cost. I am not opposed to the Metro, but Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh will have to sit together and make efforts. Only then it will be viable. You must have seen how much time it has taken to construct even one bridge (Tribune Flyover). You can well imagine how difficult the Metro construction would be. Vehicular load is immense in Chandigarh. So, till the time the Metro is not there, bus frequency will have to be increased so that people get a bus at 10 minute intervals. We also need a mindset change—being well-off doesn’t mean driving everywhere. Importing fuel puts a massive financial burden on the government. We will have to find solutions.

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Is heritage status becoming a stumbling block?

It’s true to some extent. But you will have to appreciate that due to strict norms around heritage status, Chandigarh has been able to preserve its character. Many new cities have come up but we have noticed that after 10-20 years they are not able to preserve its character and lose the way. It is a planned city. It is our foremost priority to keep it as such and plan development in a manner so that the original character is minimally interfered with. It is also true that heritage restrictions have impacted industrial growth and employment. In the past 15 years, Chandigarh has not developed. To address this, we are allowing changes that don’t tinker with the original character—such as vertical growth and need-based changes in Housing Board flats—which we have proposed to the Centre. We are trying to find out solutions around these critical issues. We have already resolved half of the 5,000 building violation cases and expect to reach 70%. We are also actively considering converting commercial and industrial properties from leasehold to freehold. If we allow this, the administration will earn revenue. Another facet to this issue is that for how long they will live with the uncertainty attached to it. We must grant ownership rights, with conditions to prevent misuse.

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Coordination gaps in the tricity are often flagged. Should there be a structured platform for inter-city governance?

Chandigarh is the capital of both Punjab and Haryana, as well as a Union Territory. All three stakeholders must sit together to find solutions to problems being faced by the city and plan development for the entire tricity. People here are so rigid that they don’t want to move an inch. Despite my efforts, I have not been able to get them to sit together and deliberate. Differences can be resolved only through dialogue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ramesh Vinayak ...Read More A journalist of over 35 years standing, Ramesh Vinayak is Executive Editor of Hindustan Times at Chandigarh He specialises in covering the north Indian territory of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, besides the Punjabi diaspora. Read Less

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