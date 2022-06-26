Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 1,000 participate in marathon in Ludhiana

To mark the International Day against drug abuse, a 5-km marathon was organised by district administration at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

More than 1,000 people participated in this marathon. Later, a cultural function was also organised at the Pal Auditorium, PAU, in which items such as solo song, group song, choreography, gidha and a play were presented by students.

The marathon was flagged off by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma in the presence of senior officials including additional deputy commissioners (ADC) Rahul Chaba and Amarjit Bains and several others.

A large number of city residents participated in the marathon that was organised to promote healthy living. Former addicts and an expert from the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) interacted with the audience and shared their views.

The students from Ishmeet Singh Music Institute, under the leadership of Charan Kanwal Singh, presented a cultural function. Students from government schools presented Gidha and a play to educate the masses against drug addiction was also presented on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Surabhi Malik said that with the collective efforts of each and every single individual the menace of drugs could be eradicated from our society.

37 new OOAT centers set to tackle the menace of drugs:

DC Malik said that as many as 37 new out-patient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres have been set up recently in Ludhiana to give impetus to the anti-drug drive in the district.

Divulging the details, the DC said the additions have pushed the clinics’ total strength in the i 54 in Ludhiana which would go a long way to eliminate drug menace from the society. The DC further added that these clinics have immensely reinforced the earlier existing infrastructure of a total of 17 existing centres.

She said that anyone needing help to get over this abuse can freely contact the district administration or our healthcare establishments where best of the facilities including consultation and treatment were being provided to visitors.

