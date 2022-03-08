Int’l Women’s Day: Meet leaders from Chandigarh tricity inspiring with resilience

A PhD holder who followed her passion for social work

For the last 16 years, Childline helpline has been working in close coordination with the Chandigarh and Mohali Police to uphold the rights of children, informing them about cases of child neglect, begging, and abuse and following up the cases when they go to court.

Sangeeta Jund, 57, project director, Childline helpline

Childline’s project director, Sangeeta Jund, completed her doctorate in life sciences from Panjab University, before she took the plunge into social service. “Most of my friends ended up becoming professors and researchers. It was something I had also considered, but I followed my passion to work in social service, even though people wondered why I would turn down such lucrative jobs to work with NGOs.”

At the time of her post-doctorate fellowship, she was enticed by an offer from environmental NGO World Wife Fund for Nature, to set their state office in the city. After this, she continued towards working for NGOs and even completed her masters in social work from PU. She has been associated with Childine ever since they opened up in the city in 2006.

“There is still a lot left to be done for children. Many times, when we rescue underage children who are working for very low wages, their employers and parents ask us to send them back. In many POCSO cases involving family members, the victims are made to change their statements before conviction in the court,” said Jund, who is also working with the central government’s ministry of health now and was in Lucknow hosting a workshop for women and their children on Monday.

While giving a message for young girls, she said, “Follow your passion and don’t think that you won’t get support from your family and friends. I advise many runaway couples to also talk to their parents and involve them so the women in such instances can feel empowered. Chandigarh is a great city for women, and we are given a lot of freedom which we must use responsibly.”

From teaching to marketing, career switch didn’t faze her

Deepika Bahri’s professional journey started by providing free education to destitute children when she was only 19. After teaching in schools for 12 years, she switched her profession at the age of 35. Today, she manages digital marketing campaigns of companies from all over the globe.

Bahri is the chief executive officer of Antraajaal, a Chandigarh-based branding and digital marketing agency. She is also the president of the Woman’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI), Chandigarh chapter.

Deepika Bahri, 44, CEO of Antraajaal, a Chandigarh-based branding and digital marketing agency

She is an accomplished professional, with experience in providing breakthrough leadership to achieve corporate strategies, building coalitions to support business growth and implementing and managing change to drive organisational performance.

Bahri taught in schools for 12 years before switching to digital marketing as a career. “I was the vice-principal of a school in Chandigarh, when I got an opportunity to work with a YouTube channel. I used to give online lectures on education, teaching and schooling tips. As I was getting good response, I thought of switching my profession to spend more time with my family,” Bahri said. She also did a one-year course on digital media, started working for agencies and took up a few projects.

“Growth was slow and I started with small projects. After a year, I hired a graphic designer for two hours a day. But today, 20 people are working for my company and we have clients from all over the globe,” she said.

Her agency’s clients include London-based Bollywood Bytes, HLP in Chandigarh and multiple pharmaceutical and housing companies and doctors.

Giving advice to young girls, she said: “Girls need to be dedicated and whenever they get an opportunity, they must forget their gender and work with full dedication.

Love for animals is her primary motivation

Reshamjit Kaur Dhaliwal, founder-director of the NGO Protection and Care for Animals, can’t pinpoint any defining moment which led her to start an animal shelter in Kharar. However, she says that love and empathy for animals is something that’s just come to her naturally.

Reshamjit Kaur Dhaliwal, 55, founder-director of the NGO Protection and Care for Animals

Since 2013, Dhaliwal has been running this animal shelter and says it will take too long to count how many animals in they have cared for here over the years. “While we mostly take care of stray dogs, it is open for all animals. We have made a special shed for cattle as well and also cared for injured birds like pigeons and owls,” she said.

As a woman, Dhaliwal says that she hasn’t ever felt disadvantaged in any way while dealing with the policy makers or vets in Mohali. “When I first started my animal shelter, I used to feel dejected as I felt people wouldn’t take me seriously. I was called for meetings with officials and many politicians also spoke to me, but they did not take issues like animal birth control seriously. Over the years, I let my work speak for itself. People now treat me with respect and are always willing to listen to my viewpoint.”