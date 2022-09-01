Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Investigation officer in Moose Wala murder case transferred

Published on Sep 01, 2022 02:52 AM IST

Angrez Singh has been transferred as the SHO of Budhlada while Gurlal Singh has been appointed as the investigation officer of Moose Wala’s murder case

The investigating officer of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case has been changed days after the filing of chargesheet in the court. (HT file photo for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

The investigating officer of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case has been changed days after the filing of chargesheet in the court.

As the murder of Moose Wala took place in Jawaharke village, which comes within the limits of Mansa City-1 police station, sub-inspector Angrez Singh become the investigating officer in the case as he was the station house officer (SHO). He was also assisting the special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder.

Now, Angrez Singh has been transferred as the SHO of Budhlada while Gurlal Singh has been appointed as the investigation officer of Moose Wala’s murder case.

Days after the singer’s murder, gangsters had threatened Angrez Singh with dire consequences if he went after the shooters. Following the threats, his security was enhanced.

Routine transfer, says Mansa SSP

However, Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder, said it was a routine transfer.

