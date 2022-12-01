IPS officer files complaint against Meham MLA, accuses him of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

: IPS officer Hemendra Kumar Meena, who is posted as Meham additional superintendent of police (ASP), has lodged a complaint against local MLA Balraj Kundu, accusing him of behaving in an “inappropriate manner” and “mounting pressure on him” to arrest a woman in connection with the suicide of a youth.

Meena filed the complaint with Rohtak range inspector-general of police (IGP) Mamta Singh, who had asked the Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Singh Meena to look into the matter and investigate the case.

ASP Meena, in his complaint, alleged that independent MLA from Meham, Kundu behaved with him in an “inappropriate manner and tried to mount pressure on him” to arrest a woman in connection with the suicide of a youth in Meham.

Reacting to the development, Kundu alleged that some local leaders were behind the complaint and it was done to tarnish his image.

“The IPS officer did not follow the protocol and the state government should take strict action against him,” he added.

Rohtak SP Udai Singh confirmed that a complaint related to inappropriate behaviour was filed against the Meham MLA and he is looking into the matter. He refused to share more details about the nature of the complaint.

