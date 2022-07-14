Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Irked by water logging, TDI City residents dump rainwater at developer’s office in Mohali
chandigarh news

Irked by water logging, TDI City residents dump rainwater at developer’s office in Mohali

TDI City residents alleged that despite multiple requests to the authorities concerned, nothing had been done to drain out the rainwater, which had even entered shops and houses
TDI’s Mohali office head said shopkeepers and residents threw water on their furniture, gadgets and even staff. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Vexed over the accumulation of rainwater at TDI City, Sector 117, for the past five days, shopkeepers and residents on Thursday collected the water in a tanker and dumped it at TDI’s corporate office in protest.

The protesters alleged that despite multiple requests to the authorities concerned, nothing had been done to drain out the rainwater, which had even entered shops and houses.

Vineet Ahuja, a shopkeeper, said the area lacked a proper drainage system, which had led to knee-deep water on roads. “Shopkeepers and residents have suffered losses and harassment due to rainwater entering their premises. But TDI has failed to act,” he said.

Another shopkeeper said due to water logging, no customers were approaching their shops for the past week, hitting their business hard.

On TDI’s part, Rohit Gogia, the head of its Mohali office, said Sector 117 had a proper drainage system, but it was a low-lying area and therefore, heavy rain a few days back caused water logging. “We are working to sort it out, but shopkeepers and residents threw water on our furniture, gadgets and even staff,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP