Irked by water logging, TDI City residents dump rainwater at developer’s office in Mohali

Vexed over the accumulation of rainwater at TDI City, Sector 117, for the past five days, shopkeepers and residents on Thursday collected the water in a tanker and dumped it at TDI’s corporate office in protest.

The protesters alleged that despite multiple requests to the authorities concerned, nothing had been done to drain out the rainwater, which had even entered shops and houses.

Vineet Ahuja, a shopkeeper, said the area lacked a proper drainage system, which had led to knee-deep water on roads. “Shopkeepers and residents have suffered losses and harassment due to rainwater entering their premises. But TDI has failed to act,” he said.

Another shopkeeper said due to water logging, no customers were approaching their shops for the past week, hitting their business hard.

On TDI’s part, Rohit Gogia, the head of its Mohali office, said Sector 117 had a proper drainage system, but it was a low-lying area and therefore, heavy rain a few days back caused water logging. “We are working to sort it out, but shopkeepers and residents threw water on our furniture, gadgets and even staff,” he said.

