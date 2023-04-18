Chandigarh: Health team inspects chemist shops at GMSH-16 day after Garg’s visit

Two days after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg found irregularities at chemist shops in the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, a drug inspection team from UT health department conducted a “weekly inspection” at these shops.

Two days after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg found irregularities at chemist shops in the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, a drug inspection team from UT health department conducted a “weekly inspection” at these shops. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Garg note that the chemists were still generating bills only on specific demand and selling medicines without bills.

When questioned about the recent episode with the health secretary, one of the chemist shop owners claimed that they were simply dispensing the medicine as per the doctor’s prescription.

After an inspection on Saturday, Garg had instructed a health department drug inspector to investigate the relationship between a manufacturer of a syrup named “MCAIN” and a chemist at GMSH-16. He noted that one of the three chemist shops had stocked a syrup which was significantly costlier than the alternatives available the remaining two shops.

Notably, the health secretary, donning a kurta-pyjama with a scarf around his neck to avoid identification, inspected the hospital and observed that out of the three chemist shops located on its premises, only one had stocked the syrup, which was considerably more expensive than the alternatives available at the other two shops.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Garg said complaints had been received, alleging that certain doctors were promoting specific chemist shops, drug brands and labs. Without disclosing any names, he said appropriate action will be taken if the allegations were found true.

Tthe inspection team, meanwhile, denied any connection between the routine check and the recent inspection by the health secretary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON