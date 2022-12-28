Irrigation scam: Former Punjab Chief Secretary offers to join probe

Former chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal on Wednesday offered to join the ongoing probe being conducted by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau into the multi-crore irrigation scam pertaining to the SAD-BJP government from 2007 to 2017.

Kaushal, whose role is being probed in the matter, informed VB chief director Varinder Kumar about his availability through an email, requesting the latter to call him to participate in the enquiry proceedings at the earliest possible.

“I had returned to India, after visiting my family and relatives in USA since June 2022, on the 20th of December, 2022, and have been available and waiting in Chandigarh for participating in the ongoing enquiry proceedings. I have not received any communication from the Vigilance Bureau so far,” he wrote. The VB had summoned the former CS to appear before its officials for questioning on November 29, but he could not appear as he was abroad.

Kaushal also said that he was shocked to know that a ‘look out circular’ (LOC) was issued to stop him from leaving India in September 2022 without verifying the fact that he had been living in USA from June 2022 onwards. “This in fact created a hurdle in my return, and delayed my return to India till Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered ‘Stay’ of the LOC on December 1,” he said, pointing out that the whole series of unfortunate events had caused him huge personal harassment, discomfort and mental agony as a retired senior citizen.

The high court had restrained the VB from taking any coercive action against Kaushal. The former CS was also advised to return to India and join the probe. The FIR was registered on August 17, 2017, under the Prevention of Corruption Act against contractor Gurinder Singh and some others for alleged misuse of public funds.