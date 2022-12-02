Irrigation scam: Punjab vigilance grills ex-SAD minister Dhillon

Punjab vigilance and anti-corruption bureau on Friday grilled former irrigation minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Sharanjit Dhillon during questioning into the multi-crore irrigation scam for nearly 7 hours. Dhillon, who had skipped first summons sent Wednesday evening, citing health reasons, was questioned related to the scam. Dhillon said he is ready for any probe and would make himself available before VB as and when required.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}