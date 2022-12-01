Irrigation scam: Summons to ex-SAD minister Sharanjit Dhillon

Punjab vigilance and anti-corruption bureau on Thursday for the second time summoned former irrigation minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sharanjit Dhillon for questioning into the multi-crore irrigation scam. The summon has been issued for Friday.

Dhillon, who had skipped first summons sent Wednesday evening citing health reasons, is likely to appear on Friday before the vigilance bureau team at its state headquarters.

In previous summons, former chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal was also asked to appear before VB but the retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer is said to be abroad. Kaushal, a 1982-batch IAS, who remained chief secretary, between June 2014 to March 2017, retired in August 2018 whereas Dhillon remained irrigation minister between 2012-2017 and was one of the powerful ministers during Akali regime.

Both were summoned in the FIR registered on August 17, 2017, under the Prevention of Corruption Act against kingpin and contractor Gurinder Singh and three senior officers of the Punjab government for alleged misuse of public funds.

As per allegations, tenders worth ₹1,000 crore were allotted to him at more than 50% of the departmental rates. Gurinder was arrested by the VB in 2017 and at present is on bail.