ISI-backed terror module busted, 1 arrested with 4 grenades, pistols in Amritsar

Punjab Police busted a terror module backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with the arrest of one person and recovery of four hand grenades, officials said on Thursday.

The weapons and grenades seized by Amritsar police on Thursday.

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In a joint operation of the state special operations cells of Amritsar and Mohali, the counter intelligence wing of Punjab Police also recovered two foreign-made pistols along with ammunition, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sagar Singh, a resident of Galluwal in Amritsar. The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was acting on instructions of foreign-based handlers and has links with the terror module involved in the grenade attack in Chandigarh. Further investigation is underway to identify, track and apprehend other members of the module, he said.

Providing operational details, assistant inspector general of police Sukhminder Singh Mann said the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about a consignment of arms and explosives smuggled from Pakistan. The accused was apprehended from the Khasa-Ram Tirath road in Amritsar.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigations revealed that Sagar came into contact with a foreign-based handler through a social media platform in January 2026 and subsequently began working under instructions received via encrypted communication channels. He allegedly retrieved and delivered consignments of arms and ammunition and was paid for each delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigations revealed that Sagar came into contact with a foreign-based handler through a social media platform in January 2026 and subsequently began working under instructions received via encrypted communication channels. He allegedly retrieved and delivered consignments of arms and ammunition and was paid for each delivery. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police disclosed that the accused had earlier been arrested in February 2026 by Amritsar rural police with part of an arms consignment. After securing bail in March, he resumed contact with his handler and continued his involvement in illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police disclosed that the accused had earlier been arrested in February 2026 by Amritsar rural police with part of an arms consignment. After securing bail in March, he resumed contact with his handler and continued his involvement in illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the module and to trace the network of handlers operating from abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the module and to trace the network of handlers operating from abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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