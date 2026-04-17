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ISI-backed terror module busted, 1 arrested with 4 grenades, pistols in Amritsar

The arrested accused has been identified as Sagar Singh, a resident of Galluwal in Amritsar. The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was acting on instructions of foreign-based handlers and has links with the terror module involved in the grenade attack in Chandigarh.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Punjab Police busted a terror module backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with the arrest of one person and recovery of four hand grenades, officials said on Thursday.

The weapons and grenades seized by Amritsar police on Thursday.

In a joint operation of the state special operations cells of Amritsar and Mohali, the counter intelligence wing of Punjab Police also recovered two foreign-made pistols along with ammunition, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sagar Singh, a resident of Galluwal in Amritsar. The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was acting on instructions of foreign-based handlers and has links with the terror module involved in the grenade attack in Chandigarh. Further investigation is underway to identify, track and apprehend other members of the module, he said.

Providing operational details, assistant inspector general of police Sukhminder Singh Mann said the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about a consignment of arms and explosives smuggled from Pakistan. The accused was apprehended from the Khasa-Ram Tirath road in Amritsar.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ISI-backed terror module busted, 1 arrested with 4 grenades, pistols in Amritsar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ISI-backed terror module busted, 1 arrested with 4 grenades, pistols in Amritsar
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