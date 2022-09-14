Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ISI-backed terror module operative held with heroin in Punjab

ISI-backed terror module operative held with heroin in Punjab

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 12:49 AM IST

Soni is an operative of the ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based Gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda

The Punjab Police state special operation cell (SSOC) on Tuesday arrested Anmoldeep Soni of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran with 103 grams of heroin from Kharar.
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The Punjab Police state special operation cell (SSOC) on Tuesday arrested Anmoldeep Soni of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran with 103 grams of heroin from Kharar.

Soni is an operative of the ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based Gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, according to an official release.

SSOC AIG Varun Sharma said that Soni is an active member of the module which was instrumental in the delivery of militant hardware and narcotics, besides providing hideouts to the module members. An FIR has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at the SSOC police station in Mohali.

3 aides of gangster Duneke held

Barnala: Police have arrested three associates of gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, for allegedly demanding extortion money.

The cops have also recovered six mobile phones, a country-made pistol, cartridge and a swift car from their possession. The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Kinda, Gurwinder Singh, alias Gill, and Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, residents of Kot Duna village in Barnala.

Jagsir Singh, alias Giani Sanghera, a resident of Philippines, Harwinder Singh, alias Bindi, of Germany and Ajaib Singh Khan, alias Khan Duggan, who lives in the US are yet to be arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP