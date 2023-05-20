I-T dept raids continue on liquor baron Deep Malhotra’s properties

Faridkot : The income tax (IT) department on Friday continued searches for the second day on premises of liquor baron and former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lawmaker Deep Malhotra and his associates in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts.

Officials of the income tax investigation wing from Jalandhar had raided six locations linked to Malhotra in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts on Thursday.

In Faridkot, I-T officials searched Malhotra’s residence at Adarsh Nagar, his company’s office in Khokhran Wala Mohala and residences of his two associates, who run liquor operations for him, in Faridkot. I-T teams are still searching at Malhotra’s residence and couple of more locations in Faridkot city, said officials.

An official privy to the development said that the searches at Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village in Ferozepur’s Zira and residence of liquor factory’s chief administrative officer Pawan Bansal in Ferozepur city continued on the second day. The private distillery is owned by Malhotra’s company.

On Friday, I-T officials searched Bansal’s house in his relative’s presence.

Official said the aim of these raids is to gather evidence related to possible tax evasion, undisclosed assets, and illicit financial transactions.

The I-T department’s action comes amid ongoing probe of the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The agency has already arrested Malhotra’s son Gautam Malhotra in connection with the case.