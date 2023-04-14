Man who stabbed father-son duo in Manimajra held

The IT Park police have arrested the New Indira Colony resident who had stabbed a father-son duo during a fight between the children of the two families on Wednesday.

Investigators said the children of the victims and the accused had a fight while playing, following which their parents intervened. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Vijay, a Class-4 employee at PGIMER, was nabbed from the colony hours after the crime, police said.

Investigators said the children of the victims and the accused had a fight while playing, following which their parents intervened. But the argument escalated, when Vijay went inside his house, brought a knife and stabbed both the victims, Naneh Ram, 60, and his son Rajesh, 32.

“While Rajesh was stabbed five times, his father, who is diabetic, was stabbed twice. Rajesh remains in the ICU at GMCH, Sector 32. We are yet to record their statements,” said Rohitash Yadav, SHO, IT Park police station.

Meanwhile, family members of the victims protested outside the IT Park police station, seeking arrest of Vijay’s wife as well, claiming that she egged him on and handed him the knife. “It is clear from CCTV footage that the accused himself brought the knife from his house, while his wife was standing outside. The accused got agitated after the victims hurled abuses at his wife and parents,” a cop shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON