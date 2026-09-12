ITBP, Haryana devp authority among 33 tax defaulters who owe 15-cr to Panchkula MC

The municipal corporation (MC) is set to intensify its recovery drive against property tax defaulters, with 33 properties alone accounting for outstanding dues of ₹15 crore.

The Commandant’s office complex in Sector 30 has dues to the tune of ₹3 crore, while its residential complex in Sector 29 owes nearly the same amount. Among private properties, Amandeep Dahiya’s Hotel North Park in Sector 32 has dues of around ₹2 crore. (HT File)

The MC has already issued second notices to properties with dues of ₹2 lakh or more and is now preparing to initiate sealing proceedings against private properties that fail to clear their dues within the stipulated period.

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Among the biggest defaulters are two government properties of the 50th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The Commandant’s office complex in Sector 30 has dues to the tune of ₹3 crore, while its residential complex in Sector 29 owes nearly the same amount. Among private properties, Amandeep Dahiya’s Hotel North Park in Sector 32 has dues of around ₹2 crore.

Several other prominent private defaulters include APPWORX IT Solutions, Sector 22, with dues of ₹77 lakh, and Paramount Software, Sector 22, with ₹69 lakh outstanding.

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) also figures prominently among the major defaulters. Six HSVP properties listed among the high-value cases have combined outstanding dues of approximately ₹2 crore. These include properties in Sectors 1, 2, 3 and 5 and Rajeev Colony, with individual dues ranging from about ₹12 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} The wider recovery exercise covers 669 properties having dues of more than ₹2 lakh as of September 2. These comprise 76 government properties and 593 private properties. The government properties account for ₹12 crore, while private properties account for ₹24 crore in dues under this separate ₹2-lakh-plus category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wider recovery exercise covers 669 properties having dues of more than ₹2 lakh as of September 2. These comprise 76 government properties and 593 private properties. The government properties account for ₹12 crore, while private properties account for ₹24 crore in dues under this separate ₹2-lakh-plus category. {{/usCountry}}

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Commercial establishments largest among defaulters

Commercial establishments constitute the largest group among these defaulters, with 107 commercial shops, followed by 102 independent residential houses, 88 commercial vacant plots, 77 non-commercial institutional properties and 54 residential vacant plots. There are also 42 mixed-use and 42 industrial properties, besides 27 shopping malls and 22 commercial office spaces.

Overall, the MC’s property tax limit covers over 1 lakh properties of which 2,607 are government properties.

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MC issues second notices

The corporation has issued second notices under Sections 129 and 130 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, to 684 properties — 76 government and 608 private. For government properties, the MC plans to write to the heads of concerned departments for recovery. For private properties, sealing action is proposed after September 15 against those that do not deposit their dues after the second notice.

The MC’s revenue figures show that property tax collection is rising. During 2025-26, the corporation collected ₹12 crore in property tax, ₹70 lakh in fire tax and ₹2 crore in garbage charges, taking the combined collection to ₹15 crore.

In the current financial year, from April 1 to September 10, 2026, the MC has collected nearly ₹10 crore in property tax, ₹62 lakh in fire tax and ₹2 crore in garbage charges, for a total of ₹12 crore.

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