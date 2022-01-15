ITF tennis tournament: Darja-Lanlana clinch girls’ doubles title

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Players who won medals at the ITF tennis tournament on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Darja Suvirjonkova of Serbia and her partner, Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand, played top-class tennis to outplay Vaishnavi Adkar of India and Rutuja Chaphalkar of USA in a close contested three-setter 3-6, 7-5, [10-5] in the girls’ U-18 doubles final during the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-2) at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Saturday.

In the boys’ U-18 doubles final, Aayush P Bhat of USA and his partner Rushil Khosla of India beat Fadi Bidan of Lebanon and Thanaphat Boosarawongse of Thailand in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to walk away with the title.

Playing in the boys’ U-18 singles’ semi-finals, qualifier Manas Dhamne of India and seventh seed Aayush P Bhat of USA won their respective matches to enter the final. Qualifier Manas Dhamne knocked out Lucas Phanthala of France in straight sets 7-5, 6-1. Aayush P Bhat defeated qualifier Bushan Haobam of India 6-4, 6-2. Manasa Dhamne will clash with Aaysuh P Bhat in the boys singles final to be played on Saturday.

In the girls’ U-18 singles’ semi-finals, Vlada Mincheva of Russia upset second seed Meshkatolzahra Safi of Iran 6-3, 7-5. While fifth seed Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand beat seventh seed Vaishnavi Adkar of India 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to enter the final.

Results

Boys’ U-18 semi-finals: Aayush P Bhat (USA) [7] bt Bushan Haobam (IND) (Q) 6-4, 6-2; Manas Dhamne (IND) (Q) bt Lucas Phanthala (FRA) 7-5, 6-1.

Girls’ U-18 semi-finals: Lanlana Tararudee (THA) [5] bt Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) [7] 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Vlada Mincheva (RUS) [6] bt Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) [2] 6-3, 7-5.

Boys’ doubles final: Aayush P Bhat (USA) and Rushil Khosla (IND) bt Fadi Bidan (LBN) and Thanaphat Boosarawongse (THA) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls’ doubles final: Darja Suvirjonkova (SRB) and Lanlana Tararudee (THA) [4] bt Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) and Rutuja Chaphalkar (USA) 3-6, 7-5, [10-5].

