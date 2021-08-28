Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / It’s Bhogal v/s Chawla for top post in UCPMA polls
chandigarh news

It’s Bhogal v/s Chawla for top post in UCPMA polls

One group repeats incumbents on six of eight posts of the executive committee for September 3 elections
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Current UCPMA president DS Chawla had got an FIR lodged against 31 members of United Alliance Group for allegedly thrashing him and tossing his turban during an annual general meeting held on August 18. (HT file)

Rival groups within the current executive committee of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) have announced candidates for elections scheduled on September 3 (Friday). There are eight posts in the committee.

The United Alliance group of industrialists, which is supporting the group that current general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva is leading, has fielded Avtar Singh Bhogal as its candidate for president.

The DS Chawla group has reaffirmed its faith in their leader, Chawla, for president.

The United Alliance group has decided to field six members, who are holding the charge in the current executive committee, for the same posts.

These include Manjinder Sachdeva for general secretary; Gurcharan Singh Gemco for senior vice-president; Satnam Singh Makkar for vice-president; Walaity Ram Durga for joint secretary; Rajinder Singh Sarhali for propaganda secretary and Achhru Ram Gupta finance secretary.

Rupak Sood will contests for the secretary post.

Chawla group is fielding Prince Bansal senior vice-president; Narinder Mahajan for vice-president, Harsimarjit Singh (Lucky) for general secretary; Kulpreet Singh Malhotra (Lucky) for secretary; Sukhwinder Singh Luthra for joint secretary; Rajesh Bansal for propaganda secretary and Varun Kapoor for finance secretary. “The nominations for the elections have to be filed on August 30 and withdrawal of nominations can be done on August 31. The elections will be held at UCPMA office at Gill road from 9am to 5pm on September 3. Results will be announced the same day,” said presiding officer for the elections Parupkar Singh Ghumman

The two groups in the fray comprise current president Chawla and secretary Harsimerjit Singh Lucky and others, the six current executive members form the second group, led by general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva.

Former presidents of the association, including Charanjit Vishwakarma, Inderjit Navyug and other senior members of the association have formed United Alliance group in support of the Sachdeva group.

Chawla had also got an FIR lodged against 31 members of United Alliance Group for allegedly thrashing him and tossing his turban during an annual general meeting held on August 18.

