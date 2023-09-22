It’s London calling for these tricity artists!

Art has no borders. Guided by this thought, the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) has initiated a scholarship (travel grant) 2022-23, under which, the recipients will get a chance to visit museums and art galleries in London.

Winning artists Anita Kaur, Vaibhav Passi, Gurjeet Singh, Brijesh Kumar, Manu Priya Gautam and Sunaina Bhagat (HT Photo)

Six promising artists of tricity, Anita Kaur, Vaibhav Passi, Gurjeet Singh, Brijesh Kumar, Manu Priya Gautam and Sunaina Bhagat – the winners of the scholarship – are going to visit London along with two eminent city artists, printmaker Prof Mahesh Prajapati and photographer Gurdeep Dhiman, who will help them in their interactions with art.

“During this programme, the selected artists will visit Tate Modern and British Museum, Victoria and Albert Museum, Serpentine Gallery, Royal Academy of Arts and Goldsmiths Centre of Arts, London city orientation tour, Thames river cruise, Madame Tussad’s Wax Museum, London Eye, Tower of London, etc,” says Bheem Malhotra, chairperson, CLKA.

An eminent jury comprising of Jagannath Panda and Vibha Galhotra selected these artists out of 32 participants, who had applied for this scholarship, he added.

“Such interactions with art are a once in a lifetime opportunity for artists. The programme has been planned so that the winners can visit maximum art galleries and museums in six days,” he said.

One of the winners, Sunaina Bhagat said, “I am honoured to have been selected. It is a dream come true moment. The thought of witnessing art and masterpieces throughout this trip fills me with excitement. I am all set to gain as much knowledge as I can from this trip.”

Another winner, Manu Priya said, “I belong to a small village, Kumarsain, in Himachal Pradesh. My goal is to open an art studio and gallery, travel the world, meet different people, learn about different culture, and to work with artist from all over the world. And this scholarship will be of great assistance in supporting my goal. This fellowship allows artists like us, who are otherwise unable to travel outside of India, to meet international artists and views classic artworks. I feel fortunate to have won this grant.”

Artist and grant winner Vaibhav Passi said, “I feel grateful as this opportunity gives me a chance to travel to London, learn about other artists’ perspectives, and visit museums over there. To be selected for such an opportunity is extremely validating. It drives me to keep improving. I’m hoping that visiting the museums in London will challenge my thoughts, and I am able refine my creative process further.”

