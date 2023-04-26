Jagraon man’s murder: Two more arrested

Two days after a Jagraon woman was arrested for allegedly strangling to death her husband, the police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with the case. A murder case was lodged against the woman. She was produced before the court and remanded in five days police custody. (iStock)

Besides the woman, Gurmeet Kaur, her nephew (sister’s son) Gagandeep Singh alias Gurpreet Singh alias Gandhi, 23, and his friend, Ramdas Singh, 25, of Roshiana village of Malaud in Khanna have been arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navreet Singh Bains said it was a planned murder. However, earlier the woman had claimed that the man died of heart attack on April 22. Later, she said said that she committed the crime in a fit of rage as her husband used to beat her up.

“The woman stated that she wanted to get rid of her abusive husband, who used to beat her often. She had shared it with her nephew Gagandeep Singh and hatched a conspiracy to kill her husband. Gagandeep involved his friend Ramdas Singh in the crime. On April 22, when Parkash Singh had gone to sleep, Gurmeet called Gagandeep and Ramdas. The trio strangled Parkash Singh to death,” the SSP said.

“After the crime, Gagandeep and Ramdas fled from the spot, while the woman stayed with the body for the whole night. In the morning, she informed her family claiming that her husband had died of a heart attack. However, the brother of the victim noticed strangulation marks on the neck of the victim and informed the police,” he added.

