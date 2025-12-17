Jagraon-Sidhwan Bet Road incident: Two vehicles plunge into canal distributary at same spot, 3 hurt

Two separate accidents occurred within a span of 20 minutes late Monday night on the Jagraon–Sidhwan Bet Road near Leela village when a car and later a truck plunged into a distributary, allegedly due to the absence of a safety wall along the water channel. Three persons were injured in the accidents, police said. A car being pulled out of the water channel on Jagraon-Sidhwan Bet Road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to police, the first mishap took place around 9 pm when a Swift car coming from Jalandhar lost control and fell into the drain. Gurjit Singh of village Sohian, along with his wife Balwinder Kaur, was returning from a doctor’s visit.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was blinded by the headlights of oncoming vehicles and the absence of protective barriers on either side of the distributary worsened the situation. Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the couple trapped inside the vehicle. A JCB machine was later brought in to pull the car out of the distributary.

Barely 20 minutes later, a truck also skidded and fell into the same distributary at the same spot. The driver was rescued safely by locals with help from passersby. Residents expressed serious concern over the absence of safety walls, warning that the situation could worsen during the upcoming foggy days if preventive measures are not taken.

Police have initiated an investigation. Officials said they would ask the concerned department to install a safety wall along the drain to prevent further accidents on the stretch.