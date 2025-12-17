Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jagraon-Sidhwan Bet Road incident: Two vehicles plunge into canal distributary at same spot, 3 hurt

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 05:12 am IST

Two accidents occurred at the same spot within 20 minutes; lack of safety wall along water channel blamed

Two separate accidents occurred within a span of 20 minutes late Monday night on the Jagraon–Sidhwan Bet Road near Leela village when a car and later a truck plunged into a distributary, allegedly due to the absence of a safety wall along the water channel. Three persons were injured in the accidents, police said.

A car being pulled out of the water channel on Jagraon-Sidhwan Bet Road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
A car being pulled out of the water channel on Jagraon-Sidhwan Bet Road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to police, the first mishap took place around 9 pm when a Swift car coming from Jalandhar lost control and fell into the drain. Gurjit Singh of village Sohian, along with his wife Balwinder Kaur, was returning from a doctor’s visit.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was blinded by the headlights of oncoming vehicles and the absence of protective barriers on either side of the distributary worsened the situation. Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the couple trapped inside the vehicle. A JCB machine was later brought in to pull the car out of the distributary.

Barely 20 minutes later, a truck also skidded and fell into the same distributary at the same spot. The driver was rescued safely by locals with help from passersby. Residents expressed serious concern over the absence of safety walls, warning that the situation could worsen during the upcoming foggy days if preventive measures are not taken.

Police have initiated an investigation. Officials said they would ask the concerned department to install a safety wall along the drain to prevent further accidents on the stretch.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jagraon-Sidhwan Bet Road incident: Two vehicles plunge into canal distributary at same spot, 3 hurt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Two accidents occurred within 20 minutes on the Jagraon–Sidhwan Bet Road near Leela village late Monday, injuring three individuals. A car fell into a drain after the driver was blinded by headlights, followed by a truck at the same spot. Locals rescued the victims and expressed concerns over the lack of safety walls, prompting police to investigate.