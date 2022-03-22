Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jai Ram announces panel to look into regularisation of services of tailoring teachers
chandigarh news

Jai Ram announces panel to look into regularisation of services of tailoring teachers

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday announced to constitute a committee to look into the matter of re-designating tailoring teachers and to frame a policy for regularising their services
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing a delegation of tailoring teachers at Oak Over, Shimla, on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 03:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday announced to constitute a committee to look into the matter of re-designating tailoring teachers and to frame a policy for regularising their services. He was addressing a delegation of tailoring teachers at his official residence Oak Over.

The delegation was led by the president of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Madan Rana.

The chief minister said that the present state government was committed to the welfare of the employees, particularly para-worker employees, in various departments. He said that the state government would also ensure that 20% of the seats of panchayat secretaries be filled amongst the tailoring teachers for which notification would be issued soon.

Thakur said that the government was also ensuring women empowerment at all levels. He said that the Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana, Beti Hai Anmol, Shagun Yojana, etc. were aimed in this direction. He said for the first-time gender budgeting component has been introduced in the budget for the financial year 2022-23. He said the honorarium of Asha, anganwadi, and mid-day meal workers has been increased considerably in the budget 2022-23.

He said that with the increase of 900 per month, the tailoring teachers would now get an honorarium of 7,950 per month. He said that with this, the total increase of 1,650 has been made in their honorarium during the tenure of the present state government.

