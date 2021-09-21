Jai Ram lays foundation stone of projects worth 172 crore in HP’s Balh

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹172.1 crore at Gagal in Balh Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district.

While addressing a meeting at Gagal, the chief minister announced the opening of a HPSEB division at Ner Chowk, Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya in Balh constituency, upgrading of Gagal PHC to CHC, opening of veterinary dispensaries in Seoli and Sakroha gram panchayats, upgrading of health subcentre in Rajgarh to PHC, introduction of science classes in government senior secondary school, Bhangrotu, and renaming of government senior secondary school in Gasanu to Shaheed Naik Pushpraj Government Senior Secondary School, Gasanu as a mark of respect to the braveheart.

Jai Ram Thakur also announced ₹10 lakh each for construction of panchayat bhawans in 14 newly created gram panchayats in Balh constituency and ₹10 lakh for construction of stadium at the government senior secondary school in Pauri.

He said that matters regarding the setting up of an NCC academy in Balh would also be taken up with the appropriate authority. He announced ₹10,000 from his discretionary fund to each mahila mandal which participated in Monday’s event. He said the matter regarding broadening of Behna road would also be taken up.

The chief minister said that his government has always laid special focus on the development of Balh area.

He said that during his one-day tour to the area, he would be dedicating and laying foundation stones of development projects worth ₹291.04 crore in Balh. He said that it was during the tenure of the BJP government in the state when the decision of setting up a medical college in Balh area was made as it is the second biggest district of the state after Kangra.