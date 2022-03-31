Jai Ram Thakur doles out sops for Dharamshala, lays stones of 63-crore projects

With the general assembly elections drawing closer, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur doled out sops for the Dharamshala constituency, the administrative centre of political hotbed Kangra, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹63.37 crore.

The chief minister, while presiding over the concluding ceremony SARAS Fair held at Dharamshala, said under the Mukhya Mantri Swawlamban Yojana, financial assistance to the tune of over ₹100 crore has been disbursed for setting up of various self-employment ventures in the state during the last 3 years.

He said this scheme had proved to be very result-oriented and a precursor to creating self-employment avenues, especially for unemployed youths across the state.

Thakur called upon women to come forward for taking the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Swawlamban Yojana as the subsidy amount comparing male beneficiaries is higher for them.

He said that SARAS Mela not only provides a platform for selling various products of self-help groups but also creates an opportunity for marketing.

Appreciating the step taken by the district administration to organise 10-day SARAS Mela, the chief minister said such events can transform the rural economy also. He said the government has decided that self-help groups would be given an additional revolving fund of ₹25,000 each as a top-up from the next financial year.

On the demand of reviving the summer festival at Dharamshala by MLA Vishal Nehria, the chief minister directed the district administration for taking steps to organise the summer festival. He also directed the district authorities to revive the Dharamshala Summer Festival.

He visited all stalls in SARAS Mela by self-help groups from various states, including Himachal Pradesh. He also gave away the prizes to development blocks of Kangra under the Maharishi Valmiki Swachhata Puraskar Yojana and Balika Gaurav Puraskar Yojana.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stones of ₹3.28 crore MBA block of government degree college, Dharamshala, and the computer science and engineering block to be constructed at the cost of ₹3.76 crore.

He also laid the foundation stones of the construction of modern multi-storied parking near the ISBT, Dharamshala, to be constructed at the cost of ₹24 crore, ₹4.48 crore city convention centre and parking, ₹13 crore city bus depot and charging station for E-buses, ₹5 crore E-toilets and maintenance and ₹2.29 crore feed stock-based pre-segregated biogas plant.

Speaking as a chief guest on the occasion of the annual prize distribution function of degree college, Dharamshala, he said that a digital library would also be opened at degree college, Dharamshala, to facilitate the students as the present era is of the digital world.