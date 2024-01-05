: The Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that departmental proceedings have been initiated against a jail superintendent and similar action has been recommended against a retired officer, in a controversy where a murder case accused was allegedly found posting photos from jails on social media. Jail inmate posts selfie on social media: Departmental proceedings initiated against jail superintendent

As per the affidavit, proceedings have been initiated against superintendent, New District Jail, Nabha and Central jail, Patiala, Manjeet Singh Tiwana and recommended against former superintendent Central Jail, Ludhiana, Balkar Singh Bhullar, who has retired now.

It was in December that the high court had sought a report from director general of police (DGP) prisons, after allegations that self-clicked photos of a murder case accused in Patiala jail and his mates, are being shared on social media.

The complaint placed on record self-clicked photographs of the murder case accused from inside Patiala jail.

“..the petitioner (accused) has been blatantly and unabashedly circulating his photographs on the social media. In particular, learned counsel has drawn the attention of this court to one of the photographs wherein the petitioner along with other under trials can be seen with a number of mobile handsets,” said the bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul seeking a report from the police.

As per the affidavit submitted in high court by additional director general of police (ADGP) prisons, Arun Pal Singh, the photos were shared from three different jails, when the accused was lodged there. While a criminal case has been registered in Ludhiana for the episode, in Patiala’s case, FIR has been ordered, the affidavit said.