Jakhar dares CM Mann to pass state’s draft agricultural policy

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday dared chief minister Bhagwant Mann to pass the state’s draft agricultural policy, which recommended the reduction of paddy area in over-exploited blocks and also an alternative marketing system. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday dared chief minister Bhagwant Mann to pass the state’s draft agricultural policy, which recommended the reduction of paddy area in over-exploited blocks and also an alternative marketing system. (Sant Arora/HT)

Training his guns on the AAP government, Jakhar said the Mann dispensation was quick to reject the Centre’s draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing but has not taken any call on implementing the state agricultural policy framed by the Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission.

Addressing the media, Jakhar spoke about the state’s draft agricultural policy, mentioning that the option for completely banning paddy in a few blocks should be considered.

He said that out of 150 blocks, 60 are over-exploited and most of it are in sangrur district.

“If the Centre’s draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing is bad, I challenge Mann to implement a new state draft policy prepared by agriculture experts,” said Jakhar.

He said the Centre’s draft policy spoke about rationalisation of market fee and commission charges whereas state’s policy is strongly advocating many things which are already being strongly objected to by the farmer unions.

“I challenge Bhagwant Mann to call the assembly session to pass this state agricultural policy,” said Jakhar.

He asked the AAP government to consult the farmers.