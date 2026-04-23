...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Jalandhar: Juice seller who used shop as cover to smuggle booze held

The accused has been identified as Rajinder Kumar Bhatia alias Raju Chauhan, 52, who runs Raju juice corner at Raj Nagar near Madhuban colony in Jalandhar West

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Advertisement

The Jalandhar excise department, along with the district police, arrested a smuggler along with his associate who were running the racket under the garb of a juice corner, and recovered 60 cases of illicit Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and Punjab-made liquor (PML) from their possession on Wednesday.

According to officials, Raju has been in this illegal trade for the past over five years. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Rajinder Kumar Bhatia alias Raju Chauhan, 52, who runs Raju juice corner at Raj Nagar near Madhuban colony in Jalandhar West.

According to officials, Raju has been in this illegal trade for the past over five years and is already facing multiple cases under the Excise Act. His associate Deepak was also arrested.

Assistant excise commissioner Navjeet Singh said that, acting on the tip-off, a joint raid was carried out at the shop and residence of the accused.

The accused was allegedly procuring country-made and IMFL from other areas and selling the same at discounted prices. The accused was running an illegal liquor trade under the guise of his ‘Raju juice corner. He had constructed a basement in the shop adjacent to his juice corner specifically to store illegal liquor. He had a similar bunker at his residence, too,” he said.

The case has been registered against both the accused under Sections of the Excise Act at Basti Bawa Khel police station.

 
smuggler jalandhar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar: Juice seller who used shop as cover to smuggle booze held
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar: Juice seller who used shop as cover to smuggle booze held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.