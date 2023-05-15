Jalandhar man held for molesting air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight

The passenger had misbehaved with the cabin crew after she requested him not to drink alcohol on the flight

Police have arrested a Jalandhar-based man for allegedly molesting an air hostess on Indigo’s Dubai-Amritsar flight, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Rajinder Singh of Kotli village in Jalandhar, had misbehaved with the woman cabin crew after she requested him not to drink alcohol on the flight. “The air hostess brought the incident to the crew’s notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state,” police said.

The crew members notified the Amritsar control room about the matter.

On the complaint of the security officer of Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, Ajay Kumar, a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Airport police station.

“The passenger had started drinking alcohol on the flight. Despite being given several warnings by the cabin crew, the passenger didn’t pay any heed. He continued drinking and started shouting at the crew. He also started touching the hands of the crew. He even threatened to give bribe to police if any case is filed against him,” said the complainant. The complainant also attached a form containing the names of witnesses with his complaint.

Airport station house officer (SHO) Kirandeep Singh said, “The accused not only drank on the flight but also molested an air hostess. The accused was arrested upon his arrival at the airport here by the airport security and handed over to us.”

He said the accused was sent to 14-day judicial custody after being presented in a local court.

