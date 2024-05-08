Jalandhar native hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Dubai

A 33-year-old Jalandhar native was murdered, allegedly by some Punjab-origin assailants in Dubai’s Al Quoz area on Sunday evening. Pankaj Doal, a native of Jamsher Khas village of Jalandhar, had parked his car outside a shopping plaza when some unidentified men sitting in an adjacent car allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. (HT Photo)

Identified as Pankaj Doal, a native of Jamsher Khas village of Jalandhar, the victim was returning from a gurdwara and had parked his car outside a shopping plaza when some unidentified men sitting in an adjacent car allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

His family learnt of the incident on Monday evening from Doal’s younger brother, Gopi, who also lives in Dubai.

His sister, Shalu, said that they were told that Doal had been attacked by unidentified persons, and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“My brother had no enmity with anyone, and didn’t know any of the accused,” she said, while adding that the family has learnt that the attackers were of Punjab origin.

Kin revealed that Doal had moved to Dubai around 11 years ago and used to work at a local transportation company.

The family has sought the Indian Embassy’s assistance to bring the body back to India.