Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
chandigarh news

Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada

The extortionist, who is residing in Canada, had allegedly demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former BJP MLA KD Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
Published on Jun 30, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Jalandhar police has identified and traced a Canada-based extortionist, who claimed to be a member of Goldy Brar’s gang and allegedly threatened and demanded 5 lakh from former BJP MLA from Jalandhar North Krishna Dev Bhandari.

The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias Sonu, a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada.

The accused had demanded 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar’s gang.

DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that after receiving the complaint, a team of senior police officials and technical cell was formed, which led to the accused, Jatinder Singh, who is a resident of Ferozepur and has been living abroad since 2000.

“A case under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act has been registered at police station division no. 1, the DCP added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP