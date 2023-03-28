Jalandhar-based couple shot dead in Philippine capital Manila

A Punjabi couple who had been living in the Philippines were found shot dead in the capital city of Manila. An unidentified assailant is said to have gunned down the couple on Saturday night

The deceased, Sukhwinder Singh of Jalandhar’s Mehsampur village, had been living in Manila, Philippines, for the last 19 years, while and his wife Kirandeep Kaur had shifted five months ago. (HT Photro)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The families of the deceased couple, Sukhwinder Singh, 41, and his wife Kirandeep Kaur, 33, in Jalandhar’s Mehsampur village came to know about the incident late on Monday evening.

Sukhwinder had settled in the country 19 years ago and was running a finance business in Manila. His wife Kirandeep, who he married three years ago, shifted to Manila five months ago.

Sukhwinder’s elder brother Lakhvir Singh also lived with his brother, but was visiting India for a family function.

Detailing the family’s ordeal, Lakhvir said, “We were calling him repeatedly since Sunday, but he was not responding. I asked my uncle to visit his place, where he found my brother and his wife lying in a pool of blood.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Incident captured in CCTV

Footage procured from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the house purportedly showed an unidentified man entering the deceased couple’s house soon after Sukwinder returned from the work on Saturday night. The assailant can be seen firing multiple gunshots at Sukhwinder, before firing two shots at Kirandeep at point blank.

Lakhvir, who said the family did not share an enmity with anyone, added, “We want Indian authorities to take up this matter with its counterpart in the Philippines so that accused involved in the crime could be arrested at the earliest.”