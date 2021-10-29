Jammu and Kashmir: 1 held in Kishtwar with firearm

Police on Thursday arrested a suspect, Salman Saleem, from a check post and recovered a countrymade firearm from his possession. “Based on the inputs regarding movement of one suspicious person, a joint check post was set up at Malipath where he was caught,” said a spokesperson. A case has been registered.

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board sets up sales outlet at J&K House in Delhi

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has set up a sales outlet at J&K Guest House in New Delhi for the sale of gold medallions of 2gm, 5gm and 10gm and silver coins of 5gm, 10gm and 20gm denominations. The sale outlet shall remain functional up to November 5.

First Ladakh bird festival begins

The first-ever Ladakh Bird Festival began in Leh on Thursday. Chief guest, chief executive councillor of LAHDC-Leh Tashi Gyalson extended his gratitude to the department of wildlife protection for conducting the festival.

Four more die of Covid in HP, 98 test positive in J&K

Himachal’s Covid caseload rose to 2,23,619 after 213 more people tested positive on Thursday and death toll reached 3,729 after four died. The active case count slightly dropped to 1,956 while recoveries reached 2,17,918 after 225 people recuperated. J&K recorded 98 fresh Covid cases and a death due to the disease on Thursday. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 72 with active cases reaching 863. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,26,668 prompting the recovery rate to rise to 98.4%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have reached 3,31,963 and the death toll reaches 4,432.

