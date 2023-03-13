Jammu and Kashmir admn enhances ex gratia relief for CAPF martyrs

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved enhancement of ex gratia relief to next of kin of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) personnel who attain martyrdom in the line of duty. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by advisor to the LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, chief secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and principal secretary to the LG Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari. According to the decision, CAPF personnel from Jammu and Kashmir who attain martyrdom in the line of duty, within or outside the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu & Kashmir, will receive ex gratia relief equivalent to that provided to the martyrs of defense personnel. As per the decision, the NoKs of martyred CAPF personnel will now receive ₹25 lakh as ex gratia relief, a substantial increase from the previous amount of ₹5 lakh.

Don’t delete displaced voters from Kashmir electoral rolls: BJP to EC

JAMMU : Senior BJP leaders on Monday asked the Election Commission to not to delete displaced voters from Kashmir electoral rolls, while they also appealed the displaced community members to ensure that their votes do not get deleted from Kashmir. Addressing mediapersons here, J&K BJP spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina said, “During Booth Sashaktikaran campaign, it has come to our notice that booth-level officers (BLO) of various constituencies are approaching voters from the displaced community asking them to confirm as to where their votes are to be entered into the electoral rolls. For the voters belonging to the displaced community are, for obvious reasons, in a state of uncertainty, indecision and in a tight spot.”

BSF ASI dies of cardiac arrest

JAMMU : An assistant sub-inspector of the Border Security Forces died of cardiac arrest in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Monday morning, officials said. The deceased was identified as BL Jonko, 54, a native of Singhbhum in Jharkhand. “The body of the deceased official has been evacuated by air to his native state,” said a BSF spokesperson. He informed that the ASI complained of being unwell while getting ready for his routine duty on Monday morning. “He soon collapsed and started frothing from mouth. The official was shifted to sub-district hospital in Mendhar where he breathed his last despite all possible efforts by the medical staff,” said the spokesperson. However, Mendhar police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Cr PC.

Five IEDs recovered in Anantnag

Srinagar : Security forces on Monday busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba hideout in south Kashmir and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition including five IEDs. This is the second hideout busted by forces in past 24 hours. On Sunday a hideout was busted at Hangankote village in Kupwara district. Police said today’s operation was carried out on specific information received from reliable sources. “Police along with Army (1RR) launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Anantnag. During the search operation, the joint team busted a hideout of proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition,” J&K police spokesman said in a statement.