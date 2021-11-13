Jammu and Kashmir: IAF chopper makes ‘precautionary’ landing in Samba

A major mishap was averted on Friday when a helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a ‘precautionary’ landing on a soccer field in Purmandal area of Samba district.

“Chetak helicopter of IAF being flown by squadron leader Saradh Kumar with five crew members on the board made an emergency landing on a football ground in Purmandal in Samba due to some technical fault,” said an official.

The chopper was on a routine sortie from Udhampur to Mansar.

“After rectifying the technical glitch, the chopper flew within an hour from the soccer ground for its destination,” he added.