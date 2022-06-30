Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor meets political leaders, discusses Amarnath Yatra
Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha held a meeting with several political leaders of the union territory at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Wednesday evening.
The meeting was held to discuss the current situation in J&K and the Amarnath Yatra that will begin on Thursday.
Earlier, the invitation was extended to top leaders, including National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, chairman of the Peoples Conference Sajjad Lone, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami.
The Lt Governor said the meeting was held to discuss the management of Amarnath Yatra. “Met representatives of political parties & discussed arrangements and management of Shri Amarnath Yatra. The sacred pilgrimage strengthens our faith in the goodness of mankind & its successful conduct is the responsibility of every citizen of J&K UT,” tweeted Manoj Sinha, while sharing the pictures of the leaders who attended today’s meeting at Raj Bhawan.
“All the senior leaders in the meeting in one voice observed that Shri Amarnath Yatra is like a big festival, a celebration of Kashmiriyat for the common man of J&K and each and every citizen of UT will ensure warm hospitality and comfort of the pilgrims,” Sinha said in another tweet.
Earlier, both the PDP and the NC said they were not aware of the agenda of today’s meeting.
“For a meeting in the evening that is supposed to be a serious affair, the invitation is sent in the morning. What a mockery! By the way what happened to the outcome of the all-parties meeting chaired by @PMOIndiain which @OfficeOfLGJandK and @HMOIndia was also present?” tweeted PDP chief spokesman Suhail Bukhari. He, however, didn’t say whether Mehbooba Mufti will attend the meeting.
Farooq Abdullah, who was in New Delhi, reached Srinagar for the meeting.
Sajjad Lone was also invited, however, his party spokesman Adnan Ashraf said he was in Delhi.
This is the first time when top leaders have been invited by Manoj Sinha after he assumed charge in August 2020. After the killing of Kashmiri migrant employee Rahul Bhat at Chadoora in Budgam in May, the leaders of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had met the lieutenant governor at Raj Bhawan demanding security for the migrant Pandit employees.
-
Hoax bomb call creates scare at Amritsar airport, Singapore-bound flight delayed by 3 hours
The Amritsar-Singapore flight was delayed for around three hours on Thursday as panic gripped the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force and airport authority officials swung into action. The passengers were told to deboard while their luggage was thoroughly checked. The officials, however, could not find anything. “It was a hoax call,” said airport director VK Seth.
-
Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara
Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for changing his stance on the proposed textile park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana. “Did the Punjabis choose Bhagwant Mann for this change of stance?” he asked. The Congress leader said that environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party, has also remained silent on the issue.
-
Amritsar: 30-year-old man held for killing elderly woman after looting her jewellery
Over two weeks after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in The victim Kamini's' house in Gwal Mandi area on Ram Tirath Road of Amritsar, a 30-year-old man was arrested for murder on Thursday. The accused Deepak alias Kaka, who lives in the same locality, had allegedly committed the crime to loot her jewellery. On June 12, neighbours got suspicious as she had not opened her shop, and went to her house to check up on her.
-
BRAP 2020 report: Punjab among top 7 states in ease of doing business
Punjab has jumped several notches to figure among the 'top achievers' as per the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report, representing the performance of states and union territories in ease of doing business. Punjab has been listed among top seven best performers along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, according to the BRAP 2020 report released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.
-
Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618510215
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics