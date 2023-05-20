G20 meetings: Won’t impose restrictions, says ADGP Vijay Kumar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have denied that restrictions would be imposed in Srinagar during the Group of 20 (G20) tourism working group meeting that begins in the Valley from Monday. Officials said that there will be three-tier security handled by J&K Police, BSF, CRPF and the SSB around the venue. (AFP Photo)

The meeting will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) from May 22 to 24. The venue has already been secured and officials of the convention centre are giving final touches to the arrangements and are ready to welcome international delegates. “Everything is in place. We are just waiting for delegates to come,” said a senior officer at SKICC.

Officials said that there will be three-tier security handled by J&K Police, BSF, CRPF and the SSB around the venue while marine commandos (MARCOS) will patrol the Dal Lake.

National Security Guard (NSG) commandos will be present in the city for any exigency. Even the anti-drone system will be placed around the venue as a precautionary measure. “There will be three-tier security around the venue comprising police, CRPF and SSB,” additional director general of police, Vijay Kumar told media persons.

Kumar also clarified that there won’t be any restrictions in place in the city during the conference. “It’s a public event and no restrictions will be in place.”

Meanwhile, CRPF on Friday deployed drones in the Dal Lake to keep an eye on the waterbody and its adjacent localities. SKICC, the venue of conference is located on the banks of Dal Lake. Even highways have been secured and army’s Rashtriya Rifles have been asked for night domination in sensitive areas.

From past couple of days marine commandos have been patrolling the lake. Some of the schools in the city have announced holidays from Monday on pretext of examinations.