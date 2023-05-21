G20 will boost tourism in the region: Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor

Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the Group of 20 (G20) latest round of meetings in Srinagar will boost tourism and investment flow in the UT.

Tourists enjoying boat rides on Dal Lake in Srinagar ahead of the G20 meetings. (Waseem Andrabi?Ht)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Jammu and Kashmir administration, with the active support and participation of the people, is geared up for the G20 meeting. The success of the G20 meeting will boost the tourism and investment flow in the UT. The world will also witness the culture and warm hospitality of Jammu Kashmir,” Sinha told reporters soon after inaugurating the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront project.

Sinha said the Srinagar Smart City has transformed the Rajbagh Riverfront stretch into a world-class public space and strengthened the river-people connect, adding, “It is also a strong indicator of the rapid growth of the UT.”

Dubbing the Jhelum Rajbagh riverfront as a “model of urban excellence”, the LG said it will enhance the quality of life for locals and contribute to socio-economic growth. “We are developing smart infrastructure that will preserve the cultural heritage and also unlock the huge untapped potential of the river,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 6 km-long stretch of the Rajbagh Riverfront has been developed into a world class public space with facilities like walkways, cycling, green space, free wifi, universal access and numerous activities along the way. “In the near future, a library and cafe will also be developed. The work on the other side of the river will start soon,” Sihna said.

Srinagar municipal commissioner and Srinagar Smart City chief executive officer, meanwhile, said the Jhelum Riverfront has been envisaged as a continuous walking and cycling promenade along with parks, and public plazas equipped with public amenities like sanitation, seating spaces, and high-quality lighting.

The Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Quick Action Team today conducted a security drill in the waters of Dal Lake ahead of the G20 meeting. The G20 meeting will be held in Srinagar from May 22 to May 24 amid high security.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}