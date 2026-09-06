Jammu crime branch files chargesheet in 1.38-cr treasury fraud case

The Jammu crime branch has filed a supplementary chargesheet before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Reasi, in connection with the ₹1.38 cr government treasury fraud case, officials said on Saturday.

The case was initially registered at the police station, Arnas, on receipt of a written complaint lodged by Qamar Rehman, district treasury officer, Reasi.

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The chargesheet has been filed in an FIR pertaining to the alleged misappropriation and fraudulent diversion of funds from sub-treasury, Dharmari.

The case relates to alleged manipulation of the treasury-net system and preparation and use of forged bills/vouchers under pension and national pension system (NPS) heads, resulting in the alleged diversion of government funds into personal bank accounts, said an official spokesperson.

The case was initially registered at the police station, Arnas, on receipt of a written complaint lodged by Qamar Rehman, district treasury officer, Reasi.

Subsequently, the investigation was transferred to the crime branch, Jammu, for an in-depth investigation.

The case was investigated by deputy SP Faisal Arif Rishu.

During the course of the investigation, the relevant bills and vouchers were subjected to forensic examination. The FSL report, along with other documentary and oral evidence collected during the investigation, indicated that the fake bills and vouchers were allegedly prepared by the principal accused.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation also examined the signatures appearing on the relevant documents and their connection with the concerned officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation also examined the signatures appearing on the relevant documents and their connection with the concerned officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, offences under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 477-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been established against three principal accused persons--Ali Hussain Shah, Balbir Singh and Ajeet Kumar, all government employees posted in sub-treasury, Dharmari.

The investigation also established offences under sections 411 and 120-B of the IPC against seven additional accused persons--Arshad-e-Azam, Abrar-e-Azam, Rubeena Kousar, Mohammad Rafiq, Shokat Ali, Mohammad Ashraf and Nasib Mohammad in connection with the alleged dishonest receipt and retention of government funds.

“The supplementary chargesheet has accordingly been presented before the Court of CJM Reasi for judicial determination,” said the spokesperson.

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The investigation remains open under Section 173(8) Cr.PC for tracing any further diversion of government funds and for ascertaining the involvement, if any, of other persons.