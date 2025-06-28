Jammu DGP reviews security readiness for Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat chaired a high-level security review meeting on Saturday to assess the preparedness of security and civil agencies for the safe and smooth conduct of the 38-day-long pilgrimage, set to begin on July 3. Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Nalin Prabhat chairing a high-level security review meeting on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The meeting was held at the Convention Centre on Canal Road and brought together top officials from the J&K Police, army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), intelligence agencies and the civil administration. The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to leave from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on July 2.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Jammu zone, Bhimsen Tuti; IG BSF Jammu Sector, Shashank Anand; divisional commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; DIG traffic Jammu, Dr Haseeb Mughal; DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma; SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh; and senior officers from 16 corps and 26 division of the army attended the meeting.

At the outset, officers briefed the DGP on the security blueprint for the yatra, highlighting coordination mechanisms among various agencies.

SSP Jammu Joginder Singh gave a detailed presentation on the security deployments across registration centres, token distribution points and 106 lodgement centres within Jammu district. He also discussed the implementation of anti-drone technology and other innovations to safeguard the yatra.

Senior officers from the army, CAPFs, and intelligence agencies also briefed the DGP on their respective security arrangements.

During the meeting, DGP Prabhat interacted with all nodal officers involved in yatra planning and directed them to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He stressed the need for proactive risk mitigation measures, real-time monitoring and the deployment of anti-sabotage teams along yatra routes.

The DGP instructed field officers to dismantle any existing terror infrastructure and intensify area domination, surveillance, and threat detection using advanced technologies.

Divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar outlined the administrative steps taken to facilitate the pilgrimage. He expressed satisfaction with inter-agency coordination and confirmed that 106 lodgement centres have been established across Jammu region, equipped to provide boarding and lodging to pilgrims.