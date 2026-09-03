Jammu: Govt official held taking 15,000 bribe to issue marriage certificate

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Wednesday, arrested a government official for accepting ₹15,000 bribe to issue a marriage certificate, said officials.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (HT Photo for representation)

The official has been identified as Ajay Kumar posted as junior assistant in the office of the assistant commissioner (General), Jammu. The accused hailed from Gango Chack village in Gajansoo area of Jammu district.

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“A written complaint was received by the ACB alleging that the accused public servant had demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 from the complainant for issuance of a marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act, 1954,” said an official spokesperson. Following negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept ₹15,000 as illegal gratification.

“Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB and requested legal action against the accused public servant,” he added. ACB conducted a discreet verification, which established a prima facie case regarding the demand of bribe by the accused public servant.

Consequently, FIR No. 11/2026 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), was registered at Police Station ACB Central J&K, Jammu, and investigation was taken up.

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{{^usCountry}} Accordingly, a trap team was constituted by the ACB. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of ₹15,000 from the complainant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accordingly, a trap team was constituted by the ACB. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of ₹15,000 from the complainant. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused was immediately arrested on the spot, and the bribe money was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap proceedings.

Subsequently, searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused government employee in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses. Further investigation into the case is underway.