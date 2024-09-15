Jammu: Gunfight with terrorists in Kathua & Poonch two days before polls

Barely two days before Jammu and Kashmir goes to assembly polls, two separate encounters between terrorists and security forces broke out in Poonch and Kathua districts on Sunday. The areas have been cordoned off, police said. (HT File)

“Following a tip-off, a search operation was launched by the police and the security forces in general area of Bani in Kathua district. The terrorists were located, and a few rounds of bullets were fired from both sides. The area has been cordoned off,” said a police spokesperson.

“Two to three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad were trapped initially in Bani area where special operations group had launched searches a couple of days ago. On Sunday, the special operation group (SOG) established a contact with the terrorists and an intense gunfight for nearly 30 minutes took place,” he said.

Later, the terrorists managed to escape from the spot.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed and army has also been inducted, officials said.

In Poonch, security forces and terrorists exchanged fire at Kalaban near Pathanatir village in Mendhar tehsil during the wee hours on Sunday.

“A top commander of three JeM terrorists was trapped and a brief gunfight, but they fled. The security forces later found blood stains suggesting that terrorists suffered bullet injuries,” said an official.

The security forces have intensified counter terror operations ahead of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir will undergo its first assembly elections in a decade since 2014 in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the 90 assembly constituencies will be declared on October 8.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Doda that terrorism was on its last legs in Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday, two soldiers were killed in a terror strike in Kishtwar, roughly 110 km from the venue of PM’s rally in Doda. Search operations also continued in Kishtwar district on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.