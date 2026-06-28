Jammu MC demands fire NOCs from 200 commercial buildings

The Jammu municipal corporation (JMC), on Saturday, issued notices to nearly 200 private hospitals, nursing homes, hotels, lodges, and other high-footfall commercial establishments operating within its municipal limits, directing them to obtain mandatory no objection certificates (NOCs) from the fire and emergency services department.

These notices have been issued under the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, read with the applicable building bye-laws and fire safety regulations. (HT Photo for representation)

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The action has been initiated under the directions of Jammu MC commissioner, Devansh Yadav, who has stressed the need for strict compliance with fire safety norms and underscored that public safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

The drive has been launched in view of serious concerns regarding statutory compliance and emergency preparedness. The operation of hospitals, hotels, lodges, and other commercial establishments without adequate fire prevention measures, functional firefighting equipment, and clearly demarcated emergency exits poses significant risks to human life and public property.

Yadav has directed all defaulting establishments to submit copies of valid fire safety NOCs within seven days from the date of receipt of the notices.

These notices have been issued under the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, read with the applicable building bye-laws and fire safety regulations.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav said that ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens remains the foremost priority of the Jammu MC. He further directed the enforcement wing to closely monitor compliance and take stringent action against establishments found violating fire safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav said that ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens remains the foremost priority of the Jammu MC. He further directed the enforcement wing to closely monitor compliance and take stringent action against establishments found violating fire safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

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