Houses of 8 Pak-based terrorists raided in J&K’s Kishtwar, Ramban

JAMMU The Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Wednesday conducted raids on houses of eight terrorists based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at multiple locations in Kishtwar and Ramban districts, senior officials said.

The raids were carried out in Padder, Keshwan and Thakrai in Kishtwar and Khari and Banihal in Ramban. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The raids were carried out in Padder, Keshwan and Thakrai in Kishtwar and Khari and Banihal in Ramban to scuttle attempts by these terrorists to revive militancy in the Chenab valley region, they said.

Senior superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said the SIU of Kishtwar police raided houses of four terrorists in Kishtwar district.

“Today SIU of Kishtwar Police again carried out raids at multiple locations in Kishtwar district on the house of four terrorists who are operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” said Poswal.

Poswal informed that after obtaining house search warrants from National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Jammu in a case (FIR No 272/2022) registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) at Kishtwar police station, the sleuths of SIU raided the houses of Azad Hussain, son of Abdul Majid at Affani Padder, Gazi-ud-Din, son of Mohammad Ayoub, Bashir Ahmed Mughal son of Ghulam Qadir and Sattar Din alias Rajab, son of Mehar Din, (residents of Jugna Keshwan).

“During the course of searches, the evidences collected shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism,” he added. He further disclosed that all those supporter and associates of terrorists whose involvement surfaces during investigations shall also be prosecuted.

Poswal further said that searches were aimed at eliminating the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of militancy.

Earlier on May 18, teams of the SIU raided houses of five terrorists, who are currently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, besides three suspected individuals in the district.

The special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border. Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists in the district.

The 36 individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining the terror ranks over a period of time. Two FIRs were registered against them after their involvement in terror activities surfaced during investigations, the SSP said.

Superintendent of police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said the SIU teams carried out raids on the houses of Qari Abdul Latief, Reyaz Ahmad Bohru, Fayaz Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad.

“The (four) militants settled in PoK are continuously trying to revive militancy in the Chenab Valley,” she said, adding that during the course of the searches, a lot of incriminating digital and non-digital evidence were collected for detailed analyses. “The support system which is assisting the inimical elements in reviving militancy would be destroyed at any cost,” the SP said.

