Jammu: Prime accused in Sainik Colony murder case held

The Jammu Crime Branch on Friday arrested prime accused in the Sainik Colony murder case, from Gandhi Nagar area, said officials. The matter is under investigation and the Crime Branch shall share all the details in a press conference at appropriate time in the coming days and everything shall be revealed there, said a crime branch official. (File)

“The Crime Branch sleuths also questioned an influential woman in Channi Himmat and a young girl in Janipur on Friday in connection with the sensational murder case,” people familiar with the development told HT.

The prime accused had allegedly fired eight rounds of fire inside a physiotherapy clinic in Sector A of Sainik Colony last month that led to the killing of Mehjabeen, a 30 year old woman from West Malad in Mumbai and injuries to two other women.

However, a top officer of the Crime Branch said, “The matter is under investigation and the Crime Branch shall share all the details in a press conference at appropriate time in the coming days and everything shall be revealed there.”

J&K Police on September 20 had suspended three police officers, including station house officer (SHO) of Channi Himmat police station inspector Deepak Pathania, for serious lapses in the investigation pertaining to the killing of the Mumbai woman.

Besides SHO Channi Himmat, two other officers Sainik Colony in-charge PSI Waseem Bhatti and PSI Rohit Sharma, were also suspended.

The cops were suspended after it came to light that the 30-year-old woman had died of bullet wounds in Jammu in August and not from a road accident as initially claimed by the police station concerned, which had initiated inquest proceedings.

Jammu SSP Joginder Singh had issued the order placing the three officers under suspension with immediate effect. The officers have been attached with District Police Lines Jammu.

On August 21, Mehjabeen, her sister Fatima Akil, 21 and Jaspreet Kour, 28, of Ludhiana were admitted to a Jammu hospital by two men--Naveen Bakshi and Surinder Pal-- during the night.

The duo, which ran a physiotherapy centre in Sainik Colony, had told doctors that the three women had been injured in a road mishap on the Ring Road.

The women were later shifted to ASCOMS Batra Hospital and then to GMC Jammu, where Mehjabeen succumbed to her injuries on August 30. Police had initially begun inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) based on the statement of Bakshi and Pal.

However, subsequent investigations confirmed that Mehjabeen had suffered a gunshot injury, leading to the registration of a murder case.

Accordingly, case under Sections 103(1), 109, 332(b) of the BNSS and the Arms Act was lodged at Channi Himmat police station against an unidentified accused on September 18.

“The three officers were suspended due to lapses in timely detection and failure to conclude at an early stage that Mehjabeen had been shot with a firearm. It amounts to dereliction of duties,” said a senior police officer.

Following serious lapses in the probe, DGP Nalin Prabhat had handed over the case to Crime Branch.