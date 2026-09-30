Jammu to host first National Paragliding Accuracy Cup at Aithem

Jammu: Jammu is set to add a major milestone to its adventure tourism calendar with the first Jammu National Paragliding Accuracy Cup, scheduled from October 24 to 26 at Aithem on Surinsar Road.

Joint director, tourism (Jammu), Aijaz Qaiser announcing the three-day championship at a press conference on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Announcing the championship at a press briefing, joint director, tourism (Jammu), Aijaz Qaiser said the three-day event is being organised by the directorate of tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with local adventure sports and paragliding associations. Initiated under the directions of commissioner secretary, tourism, Ashish Chander Verma, it is the first national-level event of its kind in the region, drawing paragliding pilots and enthusiasts from across the country.

“Through national-scale events, the J&K government aims to position Jammu as a key hub for adventure sports and experiential tourism. Alongside providing a competitive platform for athletes, the event highlights the region’s scenic landscape and adventure potential,” Qaiser said.

The championship features two primary categories—a spot landing competition and a duration flying competition—along with a dedicated prize category for J&K local residents. A total prize pool of ₹7 lakh has been set aside for the winners. Free registrations will be open from October 1 to 15 exclusively for P4-certified pilots.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Director, tourism, Jammu, Vikas Gupta has coordinated with the Paragliding Association J&K and local adventure sports groups to finalise operational logistics, safety protocols, and participant arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director, tourism, Jammu, Vikas Gupta has coordinated with the Paragliding Association J&K and local adventure sports groups to finalise operational logistics, safety protocols, and participant arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Qaiser invited pilots nationwide to compete and explore Jammu’s emerging adventure circuit, noting that the event will also establish the Aithem-Surinsar belt as a major outdoor destination.