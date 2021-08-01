Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu woman raped at hotel in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Jammu woman raped at hotel in Chandigarh

Accused belongs to SBS Nagar in Punjab, had posed as a CBI employee and lured Jammu woman by promising to get her a job
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The woman was staying at a PG accommodation in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Only for representation)

A 23-year-old married woman from Jammu was allegedly raped at a hotel in Chandigarh after being lured on the pretext of getting a job in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), police said on Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as Balwinder of SBS Nagar district in Punjab on the basis of the ID proof provided by him to book a room at the hotel in Sector 22. He is absconding. The crime took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, said police.

According to the FIR, the woman had been staying at a paying guest accommodation in Chandigarh. She came in contact with the suspect, who claimed to be employed with the CBI and promised to get her a job at the bureau.

On Friday, he allegedly took her to a hotel in Sector 22 on the pretext of meeting someone in relation with the job and raped her. After he fled, the woman informed the hotel management, who alerted the police.

A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 17 police station. An official privy to the investigation said the suspect was involved in other cases of cheating and impersonation in the past as well. A police team raided his possible hideouts in Punjab, but he has not been arrested yet.

Watchman booked for raping 11-year-old relative

A 50-year-old watchman has been booked for raping an 11-year-old relative in Mullanpur. The accused is unmarried, resides at Jagatpura in Mohali and works in Mullanpur, said police.

In her statement to the police, the victim’s mother said that on the night of July 30 she was cooking dinner when the man came to her house and took away the girl on the pretext of a walk.

When the girl did not return home, the family started looking for her, and found that the accused had taken her to a room meant for watchmen at Eco City. On seeing them, he fled.

Satinder Singh, station house officer, Mullanpur, said the accused has been booked under Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “We are hoping to arrest him soon,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP