Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens after nearly a fortnight

The 250 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Wednesday, after a gap of nearly a fortnight. On September 2, a massive landslide struck the highway near Tharad-Jakheni in Udhampur district, burying the road under heavy debris, the NHAI official said. (File)

“The affected stretch at Tharad in Udhampur has been partially restored and as a result stranded passenger vehicles are being cleared,” said a police officer.

The highway, which is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, had remained closed since August 26 due to multiple blockages caused by heavy rains, flash floods and landslides. It was briefly reopened on August 30, but closed again. In total, the highway had remained blocked for 14 days.

The Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri roads were also reopened on Wednesday, an official said.

“Works were affected by heavy intermittent rains. After resuming work on a war-footing from September 7, a 300-metre diversion road was constructed, and today traffic has been restored on the highway,” said an official of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The vehicle movements are going on smoothly after the reopening of the highway, he added.

“From the very night of the incident, NHAI and hundreds of workers laboured tirelessly through rains, mud and repeated disruptions to clear the highway. Despite challenges, the team stayed on the ground 24×7 and restored it,” he said.

The official added that it is the most difficult stretch as the highway had to be rebuilt in the wake of a massive landslide.

Officials said authorities are trying to clear the highway of stranded vehicles, particularly those carrying essential supplies to Kashmir Valley, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta Hills also remained suspended for the 16th consecutive day on Wednesday.

The closure of highways and other inter-regional roads to Kashmir resulted in over 4,000 vehicles getting stranded at various places in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, the Kashmir Valley, and Punjab, officials said.

The recent floods and landslides have damaged nearly 12,000 kilometres of road in Jammu and Kashmir.