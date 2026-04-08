Jammu-Srinagar NH partially restored after massive landslide

The 250-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was partially restored on Wednesday evening after a massive landslide at Shalgadi area near Chamlawas in Banihal had blocked the only all-weather road link that connected the Valley with the rest of the country. The Jammu-Srinagar highway was reopened on Tuesday evening for stranded traffic, but was again shut during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday following fresh landslides in Ramban district. (HT photo)

The highway was reopened on Tuesday evening for stranded traffic, but was again shut during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday following fresh landslides in Ramban district.

“Despite intermittent rainfall and adverse weather conditions, the NHAI men and machinery were pressed into service and they worked through the day to partially restore the affected stretch at Shalgadi around 6 pm,” said a senior traffic police officer.

“We are now allowing vehicles to pass the affected stretches and no fresh traffic is being allowed from Jammu or Srinagar,” he added.

Over 1,000 trucks and tankers carrying essentials to the Valley, besides passenger vehicles were stuck at various places on the highway following the landslide.

They were shifted to safer locations at Nagrota, Udhampur, Ramban and Qazigund.

In Ramban district, around 500 Kashmir-bound trucks and over 200 passenger vehicles from both sides were stranded and are being cleared following the partial restoration on Wednesday evening.

With erratic weather across Jammu and Kashmir due to a Western Disturbance over northern states, the strategic highway has witnessed repeated disruptions over the past week.

Meanwhile, Jammu DIG (Traffic ) Mohammad Haseeb Mughal visited Ramban district on Wednesday to take stock of the restoration work at the affected stretches.

He advised commuters to avoid travelling on the highway till weather turned stable.

“Continuous rainfall has made travel hazardous especially at Nashri, Chanderkoot, Karool, Mehar, Digdol and Banihal,” he cautioned.

Under the prevailing weather conditions, vehicular movement on Ramban-Banihal sector remains unsafe, he added.

The DIG urged commuters, particularly those stranded at Qazigund, Udhampur and Nagrota, to consider returning instead of waiting for clearance and strictly follow traffic advisories while planning their journey to avoid any untoward incidents.

A traffic police spokesperson at Jammu has also advised the people to avoid undertaking journey on the highway till it’s restored.

“People are advised not to travel on NH-44 until the road is fully restored. Please don’t pay heed on the rumors and check the status of roads at traffic Police Twitter Handle:- @Traffic_hqrs, Facebook page:-facebook.com/jammuandkashmirtrafficpolice and TCUs at Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103),TCU Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043),” he said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted erratic weather till April 10.

There shall be brief spell of light rain/thundershower at scattered places towards afternoon/late afternoon hours on April 9 and 10, said IMD Srinagar in-charge director Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

He said there will be partly cloudy weather with brief spell of light rain at few places towards late afternoon and evening hours on April 11 and 12 as well.

After a generally dry on April 13 and 14, the weather is likely to be generally cloudy with brief spell of light rain at few places towards late afternoon or evening hours on April 15 and 16. He attributed the prevailing weather system to western disturbance.