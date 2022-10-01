Janta di Vidhan Sabha | Separatist voices getting louder under AAP: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday held ‘Janta di Vidhan Sabha’, a mock assembly session, at a private hotel in Jalandhar, where they accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of remaining a mute spectator against separatist voices, which, they claimed, grew since the party came into power.

The BJP slammed AAP over its alleged failure to fulfil pre-poll promises and problems of the state. Former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon acted as pro-tem speaker while later Tikshan Sud was elected speaker unanimously. Underlining the alarming rise in secessionist voices in Punjab “ever since AAP came to power”, senior BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Friday asked chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann to come clean on the reasons behind this heightened anti-state activity which may disrupt peace and stability in the state.

“It is no mere coincidence that Kejriwal had stayed at a separatist’s house during the run up to the 2017 polls,” Jakhar said, adding that Punjabis had seen through their nefarious designs then only and rejected the AAP. The same anti-Punjab elements have now have started to foment trouble here in Punjab, he added.

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma termed AAP’s allegations of “Operation Lotus” fabricated and said that AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha were created the term to mislead people. “Why were they not seeking a judicial or CBI probe even though Punjab police failed to prove it so far,” questioned Sharma.

He further added that AAP has been misleading the Punjab governor by bringing confidence motion, which is “unconstitutional”.

Sharma said Bhagwant Mann government had trimmed the security cover of VIPs of the state as soon as the AAP came to power, an action for which “Sidhu Moosewala and others had to pay with their lives”.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Manoranjan Kalia said AAP government failed on every front including law-and-order and development while they have been busy in re-packaging the ongoing policies for their publicity.

BJP state general secretar Jeevan Gupta said Punjab government is trying to push the state towards a dark period by putting the law and order of the state at stake.