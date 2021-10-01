Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jaspal Giaspura is leader of Opposition of Ludhiana MC
chandigarh news

Jaspal Giaspura is leader of Opposition of Ludhiana MC

Jaspal Giaspurahas replaced senior councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang as leader of Opposition of Ludhiana MC after the former was appointed as the SAD’s district president
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Newly appointed leader of Opposition of Ludhiana MC Jaspal Giaspura is the son of former mayor Hakam Singh Giaspura. (HT Photo)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) appointed two-time councillor Jaspal Giaspura as leader of opposition in the municipal corporation (MC) general house on Thursday.

Giaspura has replaced senior councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang, who was recently appointed as the party’s district president. Dang, who is also general secretary of SAD, issued an appointment letter to Giaspura on Thursday. Giaspura is the son of former mayor Hakam Singh Giaspura.

Dang said that the decision had been taken by party high command as Giaspura had been highlighting the problems being faced by residents and was a senior leader. Giapura said, “Councillors have been facing problems due to delay in developmental projects. Besides, the civic body has also been adopting a pick-and-choose policy, while allotting work in the wards of SAD leaders.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: MBD Group celebrates 65th founder’s day

Kejriwal’s guarantees hold no merit: SAD

2022 Punjab assembly polls: First- level checking of EVMs, VVPAT carried out at PAU

Punjab and Haryana high court adjourns cases listed for October to next year
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP